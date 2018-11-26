Marcellus musicians for perform at All-State

Nov 26, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Marcellus musicians to perform at NYSSMA All-State
Five music students from Marcellus High School were accepted into (or as alternates) to the NYSSMA (New York State School Music Association) All-State music ensembles. The conference takes place Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2018. Performances will take place on Dec. 1 and 2 at the Eastman Theater, Kodak Hall. These students were chosen based on their high scores from the NYSSMA Solo Festival in May of 2018.
Justin Schoeneck – Trombone, All-State Symphony Orchestra
Trevor Guerrina – Bass Trombone, All-State Wind Ensemble
Jeffrey Shi – Violin, All-State String Orchestra
Joshua Bartolotta – Tenor (alternate)
Colin Arnett – Jazz Piano (alternate)
