Couple accused of stealing from employer

Nov 26, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Detectives have charged a couple accused of embezzling money from a local restaurant in which they were employed.
Former general manager of the Cider Mill, John Neville (40) and his wife, Kalee Neville (27) both of Canterbury Lane Camillus, were charged this morning with grand larceny and falsifying business records after an investigation revealed several discrepancies in the restaurant’s financial records. The owners of the restaurant, which is located at 4221 Fay Road, notified sheriff’s detectives after an audit found several thousand dollars missing.
The investigation conducted by detectives revealed that the couple stole money from the business through a variety of fraudulent activity on a regular basis over the course of two years. John Neville is accused of stealing in excess of $66,000 dollars and his wife, who was a server at the restaurant, is accused of stealing in excess of $2,200 dollars.
Kalee Neville was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree and falsifying business records in the 1st degree. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Onondaga Court on December 12th. John Neville was charged with grand larceny in the 2nd degree and falsifying business records in the 1st degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned this evening in Centralized Arraignment Court.

