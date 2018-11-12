Sheriff’s detectives charge three adults, one juvenile in series of robberies

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Detectives have charged three adults and a juvenile in connection with a series of crimes over the weekend including armed robberies.

Early Saturday morning at approximately 4:50 am, sheriff’s deputies responded to the parking lot of the Fairmount Wegmans grocery store for a reported armed robbery that just occurred. When deputies arrived on scene they met with the victim, a 21 year old male, who advised them that while walking through the parking lot, a dark colored SUV occupied by four people had approached him. The victim stated that one of the occupants pointed what appeared to be a gun at him and demanded his personal property.

While investigating the robbery, officers from Camillus Police Department responded to the Walmart store located at 5399 West Genesee Street for a reported criminal mischief that just occurred to a customer’s vehicle. Officers investigating the incident, determined that the same individuals involved in the robbery, were the same individuals that shattered the windows to a customer’s vehicle. The suspects were also determined to have stolen two BB guns from inside the Walmart store before leaving the area.

Detectives working closely with other local law enforcement agencies to include Oswego County, learned that the same suspects had shot out numerous windows to vehicles and businesses throughout the two counties and also committed additional robberies. The crime spree came to an end when the operator of the SUV became involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Village of North Syracuse. All four suspects fled on foot from the vehicle but were apprehended a short time later by Officers from the North Syracuse Police Department.

The suspects, which were positively identified as Siobvan Martin (24), Shundee Urbaez (20) both of Syracuse and Tayton Upfold (17) and a 15 year old juvenile, both of Liverpool, were all charged with robbery in the 1st degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.

The weapons used in the crimes were recovered and determined to be pellet guns.

The Syracuse Police Department is also investigating several incidents committed in the city by the same individuals.

The three adults were arraigned in Centralized Court with the following bail set: Martin $100,000 cash/bond, Urbaez $300,000 cash/bond and Upfold $200,000 cash/bond. The juvenile was arraigned in County Youth Court and is currently being held at the Hillbrook Detection Center on bail set at $100,000 cash/bond.

