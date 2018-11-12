Community Thanksgiving service Nov. 18

By Dr. Joellyn Tuttle

Skaneateles Ecumenical Clergy Association

In this busy world, it is good to stop and count the blessings that have been received during the past year, and offer thanks for the people and moments that have touched our hearts. The Skaneateles community is invited to join the churches of the Skaneateles Ecumenical Clergy Association for our Community Thanksgiving Service to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at Skaneateles United Methodist Church. Members of all the congregations in Skaneateles and members of the community are welcomed to gather together to offer God thanks and praise for all God provides for us.

Father Richard Dunn of St. Mary’s of the Lake will bring the message, and Mr. Kip Coerper, ChM will direct the “combined” choir. Persons in singing the anthem, “Magnificat in B Flat” by Charles Stanford should meet at Skaneateles UMC at 3 pm to rehearse prior to the worship service. Members of the Skaneateles Ecumenical Clergy Association will lead worship, and local saxophonist, Mr. Marty Klueber will be with us to enhance the worship service.

As these blessings are celebrated, we will remember the people who have had an unfortunate year. An offering will be taken to benefit the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry; checks should be made payable to the same; non-perishable items for the food pantry may also be brought as an offering of thanksgiving. Following the worship service, a reception will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Skaneateles United Methodist Church is handicap accessible. Parking is available in the municipal lot, please remember that the pay stations are in effect.

