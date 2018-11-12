Caz teen girl to shave head in March fundraiser

Nov 12, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
Skyler Grimes
Cazenovia High School senior Skyler Grimes, 17, is raising money for St. Baldrick’s and will be shaving her head at a local event in March. Her goal is to raise $1000, with all proceeds going towards research for finding a cure to childhood cancer.
Grimes’ hair is currently 12 inches in length and will be even longer by March. She said she plans to donate her hair to a charity that makes wigs for children without hair.
Anyone who like to donate can do so directly on Grimes’ St. Baldrick’s fundraising page. She wants everyone to remember that “every dollar counts and no amount is too small,” she said.
To help Skyler reach her fundraising goal, visit her online donation page at stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/990434/2019.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 12, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 12, 2018
Nov 12, 2018
Nov 12, 2018