Nov 05, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Skaneateles PD seeks input on vadalism

According to Skaneateles Police Chief Dan Coon, the Skaneateles Police Department is investigating the vandalism of two of its radar speed signs.

The signs were located on telephone poles on E.; lake Street and State Street in the village.

Coon said sometime between Friday night Nov. 2 and Saturday morning Nov. 3, unknown persons tore the signs off of the telephone poles damaging both signs.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 315-685-3819.

Harvest dinner slated for Nov. 10

