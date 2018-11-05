Skaneateles PD seeks input on vadalism

Nov 05, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
According to Skaneateles Police Chief Dan Coon, the Skaneateles Police Department is investigating the vandalism of two of its radar speed signs.
The signs were located on telephone poles on E.; lake Street and State Street in the village.
Coon said sometime between Friday night Nov. 2 and Saturday morning Nov. 3, unknown persons tore the signs off of the telephone poles damaging both signs.
The police department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 315-685-3819.
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 05, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018
Nov 05, 2018