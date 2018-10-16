 

John Lincklaen statue to be unveiled Oct. 20

Event will Celebrate Cazenovia’s 225th Anniversary

On October 20, the residents of Cazenovia are invited to celebrate their community’s 225th anniversary at the statue unveiling of Cazenovia founder, John Lincklaen, starting at 11 a.m. in Lakeland Park.

This project began in 2016 when longtime Cazenovia residents Paul Brooks and Paul Parpard formed the Lincklaen Statue Committee to begin the process of organizing and raising funds for the statue. In partnership with the Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation, donations both large and small from generous community members resulted in over $45,000 raised for the project in two years.

After acceptance of the statue idea from the Village of Cazenovia, Brooks and Parpard then engaged bronze sculptor Dexter Benedict to begin creation of a life-size interpretation of John Lincklaen. Benedict’s process began in 2017, and upon completion, “Lincklaen’s Vision” will be the first historic statue of its kind in Cazenovia.

“The committee and I are delighted to bring a statue of this magnitude to Cazenovia,” said Brooks. “This multi-year dream of mine could only be possible with the generous support of so many Cazenovians who care deeply about the history of our community.”

A short program will include remarks by Brooks, other invited guests and the sculptor, Dexter Benedict, before the statue is officially revealed.

Music will be provided by the Cazenovia High School Brass Ensemble. Children’s activities following the statue unveiling are being coordinated by the Cazenovia Public Library. Refreshments will be served and Gene Gissin Photography will be on hand to take “photos with Lincklaen.”

Following the unveiling ceremony, there will be a presentation and tour of Lakeland Park by local historic preservationist Ted Bartlett.

