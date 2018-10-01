Fall activities in the Town of Onondaga

Ready for fall in the Town of Onondaga

By Jack Davison

Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Supervisor

Summer sure did fly, but at the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department, programs are still hot! After a great season of Playgrounds, Adult Softball, Nature Camp, Soccer Skills, Summer Dance and our new Pickleball program, we are ready to roll out the fall and winter activities for you and your family.

We keep the good times going with another Pickleball program. Never heard of Pickleball? You’re not alone, but you’ve been missing out! Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong in a fast paced, low impact game, Pickleball has become extremely popular with adults over 30. Set to run Saturdays, Nov. 3 through Jan. 19 (not Nov. 24, Dec. 22, 29 and Jan. 5), 11 to 1 p.m. at Wheeler Elementary School, this 8 week program for Adults 18 and up is only $30 for Town of Onondaga residents and $40 for non-residents. Add $10 after 10/26/18. This is great place to learn the sport and connect with players. If you’re an avid player, consider checking out our program and looking for “Pickleball Syracuse” on Facebook.

More of a traditional sports fan? Well you’re in luck! We partnered up with the Town of DeWitt to bring you and your family to the Bills V.S. Jets game on Dec. 9 Registration includes transportation to and from the stadium, tickets for the game, and tailgating food before kickoff! For residents of the Town of Onondaga and Dewitt, this $90 package deal is as good as a pick-6! Not a resident of either town? That’s Ok! It’s just $10 more for non-residents. With pickup locations in DeWitt and Onondaga, take the hassle out of this day trip for everyone ages 5 and up.

Looking for something for the kids? That’s our bread and butter! From Monday night Karate to Friday Night Teen-Ski, we have programs for youth of all ages and interests!

Monday night Karate at 6 p.m. for youth ages 6 and up is taught by local instructor Rudy Duncan, of Duncan’s Martial Arts Academy, but is held right here in our Senior Center upstairs room. Participants learn the basics of martial arts and improve their strength and confidence under expert instruction. Program runs from October 15th to December 3rd, and costs $50 for Town of Onondaga residents, $60 for non-residents. Spots fill up quick so don’t wait too long on this one! Add $10 after Oct. 8.

Tuesday night Teen/Tween Basketball at Onondaga Hill Middle School, 7 to 8:30 p.m., for kids grades 5-8 is a great place for middle school children to have fun in a safe and supervised environment. We provide the equipment and ref (the supervisor) so teens can work on their basketball skills or just play pickup games with friends! Program runs from October 16th to Nov. 20, and is $30 for Town of Onondaga residents, $40 for non-residents. Add $10 after Oct. 9.

Start-Smart Basketball, a National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) program, focuses on youth development, and will run Saturdays, Nov. 3 to Dec. 15 (not on Nov. 24). Children ages 3-5 will work with their parents under the instruction of Coach Brian Henneberry to improve motor skills vital to development before higher levels of play. Registration includes 2 basketballs, and costs $50 for Town of Onondaga residents, $60 for non-residents. Add $10 after Oct. 26.

We have even more programs available online at townofonondagarecreation.com, including Friday Night Teen Ski, CPR and Babysitting classes, Yogakids and Youth Basketball! Spring offerings such as Lacrosse, Soccer and Tennis will be available on Jan. 2. Check us out online for more details and programs and follow us on Facebook to see all upcoming programs and events.

