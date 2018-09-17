J-E voters asked to consider capital, security project

JE residents to vote on $3.8 million security, capital project

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, Jordan-Elbridge Central School District residents will head to the polls to vote on a $3.8 million capital improvement project that includes creating a single point of entry at the main entrances of each school building to improve security.

To pay for the $3.8 million project, the district would use $1 million from its capital reserve fund and use state building aid to cover the remaining $2.8 million. The project would require no additional school taxes for residents.

The project also includes new PA systems and cameras at each building, relocating the nurse’s office at the elementary school to the first floor, a new generator at Elbridge Elementary, new lights outside the middle school, additional security door hardware at each school and more.

“Having a secure, single point of entry at each school will limit access and enable us to monitor each building more closely,” Superintendent James Froio said. “That will make it an even safer environment for our students and staff.

The proposed costs at each building are estimated at: Elbridge Elementary: $2,210,000, Jordan-Elbridge Middle School: $1,150,000 and Jordan-Elbridge High School: $440,000

If voters approve the project, work is anticipated to start in May of 2020 and conclude in October.

