A look at the lake: Monitoring

By Gretchen Messer

Thank you to those citizens and organizations that have been diligently monitoring our lake waters for the harmful algae blooms (HAB). At the time of this writing, only two blooms have been identified this season, and the notifications and responses have been quick.

Clearly, we have come far. However, we cannot become complacent. The potential for this water quality problem to worsen will always be there.

One troubling element of the monitoring program is that it identifies when algae blooms have already happened.

Clearly vital, however it is identifying when something has already happened, when systems have failed.

We need to expand our concept of monitoring to include observations of actions taken to minimize the potential for HAB occurrences.

We need to record when and where measures which function to reduce the nutrient loads entering the lake have been implemented – where is shoreline vegetation being allowed to grow long and wild; where is erosion control measures being taken; and how many septic systems have been upgraded and maintained.

We have all been reminded that last year’s numerous HAB conditions happened as a result of a “perfect storm” of unprecedented rain falls, unseasonably hot weather, and uncontrolled runoff.

There were a very wide-ranging set of conditions – natural and man-made. We have no control of Mother Nature and her dynamic systems, we only have control over our actions which contribute to this problem.

I had the pleasure to boat around Skaneateles Lake this summer, and unfortunately did not see change.

People talk about the importance of changing landscaping practices, but people aren’t listening and changing. This is equally obvious while driving through town. It doesn’t seem that we as land users within this watershed are taking our responsibilities seriously.

There is always a debate as to whether encouraging a behavior works best through incentives or fines.

The town and village have resource-protective ordinances which direct the locations of wells and septic systems, the amounts of impervious area permitted on a lot, how construction site erosion is to be controlled.

Perhaps we should consider rewarding contractors and home owners when they install rain gardens.

Monitoring the change in water usage associated with installation of rain barrels would be valuable as a source of community encouragement. An alternative might be to change ordinances such that new development would not be approved unless water conserving elements such as rain gardens and even cisterns are included.

Skaneateles Lake has a very small watershed in relation to the size of the lake, and this is one of the reasons why the Lake has historically had the best water quality.

Skaneateles also has a small population. The effect that each person has on water quality is therefore greater. We can’t say “let someone else change,” and we can’t buy our way out of the situation.

There is a lot of pride in Skaneateles.

We need to take pride and responsibility for taking measures to improve conditions. Let’s monitor the steps we take and how we progress in reducing the number of HABs.

You can thank Mother Nature for the few harmful algae blooms that have occurred in the Lake so far.

Gretchen Messer is an adjunct professor in landscape architecture at ESF.

