Marcellus Free Library upcoming events

Marcellus Free Library plans September events

Programs for Children: Fall Story Times Sessions

Preschool Story Time, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., starts Sept. 18 and running through to Dec. 4. For children ages 4 to 6 years old. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org, call the library at 315-673-3221 or in person at the circulation desk.

Toddler Story Time, Wednesdays, offered at both 9:30 and 10:15 a.m., starts Sept. 19 and runs until Dec. 5. For children ages 18 months to 3 years accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org, call the library at 315-673-3221 or in person at the circulation desk.

Read to Doc the Doodle Dog on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. For young readers of all ages and skill levels.

Legos with Ben! Create and connect with new friends while building with Legos. Sunday, Sept. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Programs for adults

Jewelry Making Workshop with Alyson Esposito, Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Free. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org or call 315-673-3221. Earrings and bracelets are beginner projects and necklaces are more advanced. Alyson will teach both side by side.

Fly Tying with Jim Dewan, Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Jim will teach fly tying for all skill levels. Please register: space is limited. Free. Adults only please.

Trivia Night hosted by Director Jake Widrick at the Lakeside Vista Restaurant, 2437 Route 174 in Marietta on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome and it’s free to play. Please make reservations with the restaurant to reserve a table: 315-636-1083.

Friends of the Marcellus Free Library Meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Please bring a bag lunch; dessert and beverage will be provided. New members are always welcome! Membership forms are available at the front desk of the library.

Movies at the Library

Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.: Ocean’s 8

Thursday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.: Book Club

Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom

