Vettes for Pets takes place Aug. 12 at Mohegan Manor

By Donna Newman

Get your motor running! The CNYSPCA invites you to attend the second annual “Vettes for Pets”!

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Mohegan Manor, located at 58 Oswego St., in the heart of Baldwinsville. Vettes for Pets” is a Corvette car show. All Corvettes are welcome. The price is $25 per Corvette, which includes lunch. A “goodie bag” will be given to the first 25 Corvette owners who register for the event.

Corvettes are invited to meet at the CNYSPCA located at 5878 E. Molloy at 10 a.m. for an optional tour of the shelter.

At 11 a.m., we’ll have a police escort take us from the shelter to Mohegan Manor.

At Mohegan Manor, we’ll enjoy a delicious lunch and the music of Greg Hoover and Associates. We’ll have creative car awards, raffles, a 50-50 raffle, door prizes, and maybe even a furry visitor from the CNYSPCA!

No Corvette yet? No problem! Everyone is welcome! Lunch is only $15 per person.

All proceeds from the event will go to training and enriching the dogs in our care.

Last year we had over 30 Corvettes in attendance, and we’re hoping to be even bigger this year.

For more information or to buy tickets, call or text Donna at 315-960-3363 or email vol@cnyspca.org. Tickets are also available at the CNYSPCA.

Whether you have a Corvette or a Chevette, come to Mohegan Manor and support the homeless pets in our community!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story