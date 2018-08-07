American Red Cross seeking nominations for Real Heroes Breakfast

The American Red Cross of Central New York is seeking nominations for its 20th annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 31.

Every day, ordinary people make extraordinary contributions by putting their needs aside to help others in our community. The Red Cross is honored to salute these unsung heroes. Your hero might be a lifeguard who saved a drowning child, an ordinary citizen who performed CPR when a stranger collapsed at a shopping mall or who saved a neighbor’s beloved pets from a fire.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast benefit the American Red Cross of Central New York, which provides relief to victims of disasters and helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. The chapter serves residents of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

The Real Heroes Breakfast honors residents in several award categories. For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/cnyrealheroes.

