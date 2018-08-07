 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

American Red Cross seeking nominations for Real Heroes Breakfast

Aug 07, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, News

American Red Cross seeking nominations for Real Heroes Breakfast

The American Red Cross of Central New York is seeking nominations for its 20th annual Real Heroes Breakfast, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec.  5, at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 31.

Every day, ordinary people make extraordinary contributions by putting their needs aside to help others in our community. The Red Cross is honored to salute these unsung heroes. Your hero might be a lifeguard who saved a drowning child, an ordinary citizen who performed CPR when a stranger collapsed at a shopping mall or who saved a neighbor’s beloved pets from a fire.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast benefit the American Red Cross of Central New York, which provides relief to victims of disasters and helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. The chapter serves residents of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

The Real Heroes Breakfast honors residents in several award categories. For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/cnyrealheroes.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Another case of political correctness going too far
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling