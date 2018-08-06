Madison County libraries receive construction grant awards

Aug 06, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Library News, News
Five libraries in Madison County have been awarded public library construction grant funds, Senator David J. Valesky (D-Oneida) announced last week. The capital funds, provided for in the 2017 State Budget, will enable the libraries to start or complete various projects that will improve patron services.
“Libraries across my district continuously report increased patronage,” Valesky said. “I am pleased to be able to support this grant funding to help libraries with building upgrades and improved services to meet community needs.”
Valesky is a longtime supporter of libraries, according to his office, and serves as a member of the Senate Select Committee on Libraries.
Libraries in Madison County receiving grants are:
•Cazenovia Public Library — $63,047 for renovations to add programming and storage space and perform exterior restorations.
•New Woodstock Free Library — $13,585 to replace the aging roof.
•Earlville Free Library — $14,592 to create a new children’s area, a new computer lab, and a new teen area.
•Oneida Public Library — $85,306 to perform all electrical work in the new library facility.
•Sullivan Free Library, Chittenango — $24,200 to replace the flat roof.
According to Valesky’s office, New York’s public libraries are in urgent need of renovation and upgrading. A recent survey showed a documented need for public library construction and renovation projects totaling more than $1.7 billion. More than 51 percent of the over 1,000 public library buildings in communities across New York are over 60 years old. Another 33 percent are more than three decades old.
Many of New York’s local public libraries are unable to accommodate users with disabilities, are energy inefficient and cannot provide Internet and computer and other electronic technologies to users because of outdated and inadequate electrical wiring. Many do not have sufficient space to house the library’s expanding collection, address the need for adequate meeting room, or provide for public access computers.
Project activities and expenditures eligible for grants from the State Aid for Library Construction Program include financing construction of new library buildings, construction of additions to existing buildings and the renovation and/or rehabilitation of existing space. Projects may include roof replacement, purchase and installation of alternative energy resources, new HVAC systems, windows, doors, lighting systems, electrical upgrades, and construction of new or replacement of old walkways and parking lots. New furniture, shelving and equipment, including computer equipment, may be purchased for new or newly reconfigured or renovated space. Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority.
