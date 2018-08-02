Skaneateles Artisans features the work of Ed Levine

Artist captures beauty of the lake

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Skaneateles Lake has served as inspiration for many artists.

From John Barrow to painters who set up easels at the shore or fix their cameras on the horizon to capture the beauty along the lake, innumerable artists have found inspiration on the lake.

Ed Levine, who lives a the southern end of the lake is among those who has been and continues to be inspired by the lake, so much so that he has made the lake the main subject of much of his work.

Starting July 6, Levine’s most recent batch of paintings will be on display at Skaneateles Artisans.

This is a homecoming of sorts for the artist, who was among a group that helped found Skaneateles Artisans.

“He was one of the founding members and I am proud to say that his beautiful art is still being represented at Skaneateles Artisans,” Teresa Vitale, owner and artist at Skaneateles Artisans said.

Levine said as an artist, he was looking for places to share his work locally and began looking for galleries in the Finger Lakes region.

He found a home for his work in several Finger Lakes area galleries, where he still shows his pieces today.

But he was also considering Skaneateles.

As someone who calls the lake home and draws inspiration for his work from the lake, he said it seemed like the perfect fit.

But a decade or so ago, Levine said there were not as many opportunities as there are now.

“There really were no galleries at the time,” Levine said. “I met other artists who were thinking the same thing. We looked at what was going on in Cazenovia. There was Cazenovia Artisans and we had a group of people that were interested in getting a gallery together.”

Levine was part of the gallery in its original location upstairs in the Old Stone Mill building and was actively involved in the gallery for a number of years.

Vitale said she is pleased to have Levine and his work in the gallery, not only because of his connection to the gallery’s roots, but also because of what he and others bring to the gallery.

“Even with the difficulty of our location, the gallery is experiencing a wonderful season,” Vitale said. “The quality of art has improved. The creative energy is infectious and when one enters the gallery, they are swept away by the beautiful art in a wide range of prices and taste. Ed’s new collection is better than the last one. He loves painting Skaneateles Lake. I love how he has described his passion for painting.”

In the ensuing years, Levine has continued to show his work at the gallery when the opportunity has presented itself.

A former art teacher, Levine said drawing and creating have always been a part of his life.

“It is something I have always done,” he said. “I went to New Paltz and I saw the art department and I knew that was what I wanted to do.”

Levine said this did present some challenges as he came form a high school that didn’t offer much in the arts.

Not being an art major in high school, Levine said he was fortunate to get into the art program and went on to be a teacher covering everything from pottery to drawing, working in various styles and media over the years.

But, Levine has focused much of his attention on watercolors.

“I worked with everything, oils for a long time,” Levine said. “But after I discovered watercolors, there was just something about it that helped me capture what I was looking for.”

He has also found subject matter that continues to inspire in new ways.

Living on the lake, Levine said he only has to look out his window, at time creating pieces based on what he sees from his studio.

Levine said whether it is from his shore of a visit to Bear Swamp, the lake presents limitless opportunities if an artist is looking for them.

For Levine it is about keeping an eye open and being in tune with the lake to pickup on the subtle changes and variations that occur on the water or shoreline.

“It is gorgeous,” Levine said. “It is one of the most amazing lakes in the Finger Lakes. There are times and spots where it looks like part of the Adirondacks. There is always something to paint. Where I live, you can tell when the weather is going to change and the water starts to flow from the south to the north, usually it is north to south. We can tell when a storm is coming from the north. It is those moments, it is very inspiring.”

Levine described one of his pieces as a good example of what he finds inspiring.

“In ‘AM Clouds On The Water’ we see a common view for those of us who are fortunate enough to witness the atmospheric conditions that occur on the lake,” he said. “I believe that this occurs when there is a vast difference in the temperature between the air and water. This painting has strong rich color with a very abstract quality that clearly depicts the reality of nature on the lake.”

Other images such as sailboats or St, James and other structures on the lake also serve as inspiration.

In striving to capture the nuances of the lake, Levine hopes viewers can not only see his inspiration, but bring their own expeirences to his pieces.

“I think a painting has to appeal to you,” Levine said. “I think you have to take it home and live with it and see it and that helps you ot birng your own thoughts and feeling to the work.”

