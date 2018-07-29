Update: Driver identified in early morning fatal crash in Town of Onondaga

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver who died this morning in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Southeast Townline Road in the Town of Onondaga.

Deputies investigating the crash identified the driver who died as 16 year old Matthew Norris of Marcellus. Deputies along with rescue personnel from the Navarino, Marcellus and South Onondaga Fire Departments responded to the early morning crash after a resident on Southeast Townline Road called 911 to report hearing a loud collision. When first responders arrived in the area, they discovered a Toyota Sienna van had struck a tree on the east side of the road just south of Collins Road.

Southeast Townline Road was closed for several hours while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team processed the scene. Deputies believe speed and driver inexperience likely played a role in the crash, which continues to remain under investigation at this time.

