Five-story development proposed on Bridge Street under DeWitt’s new zoning regulations

The former Mixer's Grill/Carmella's Cafe at 5840 Bridge Street in DeWitt is the location for a proposed five-story mixed-use development project. The plan calls for partial demolition of the former restaurant and redevelopment of the existing site to blend retail businesses with apartments. (Google Earth)

A revised site plan application for the five-story — or 66-foot tall — mixed-use development on 5840 Bridge Street was submitted to the DeWitt Town Board on July 16, following the adoption of the mixed-use overlay district. The site includes the former Mixer’s Grill/Carmella’s Cafe in DeWitt, and the proposal calls for partial demolition of the former restaurant and redevelopment of the existing site to blend retail businesses with apartments.

Proposed by developer Norman Swanson of Woodbine Group, Inc., the development is proposed on a 2.14-acre lot and is currently zoned at Business (B) and Urban Village 2 Overlay (UV2).

The first floor is proposed to include 15,250 square feet of retail space with 56,500 square feet of apartments on the upper floors, along with a single office and various amenity spaces on the second floor. Total office space is estimated to be 1,500 square feet.

The apartments will include 47 units, composed of 27 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Site improvements will include expanded parking areas, lighting, garage parking spaces and stormwater management.

Because the zoning in this district currently only allows for four stories rather than five, the developer will either have to modify the proposal or seek a variance.

The mixed-use zoning overlay was first introduced last June to establish a framework for developers seeking to build in the town. The overlay applies to three districts in the town — one with a two-story height maximum, another with a four-story maximum and the last one with a six-story maximum.

The zoning overlay is targeted toward existing commercial areas, including the Erie Boulevard/East Genesee Street corridor, the Thompson Road/James Street corridor and the New Court Avenue corridor.

According to DeWitt Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko, this proposal is currently undergoing review by the planning board.

