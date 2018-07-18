State senate program encourages summer reading

The New York State Senate Summer Reading Program helps keep minds sharp

By Sen. John A. DeFrancisco

Summer reading is a great way for children to remain focused, build skills, and prepare for a new school year in the fall. It also is a fun and rewarding activity that the entire family can enjoy together.

With this in mind, I am once again sponsoring the New York State Senate Summer Reading Program to encourage summer learning. It is a convenient online program that helps families enjoy the rewards of reading together, and this year’s theme is “Libraries Rock!”

To register for the New York State Senate Summer Reading Program, students and parents should log on to my Senate website at defrancisco.nysenate.gov.

Students will then be directed to create a profile, choose at least three interesting books to read, and record their progress through an online journal. The deadline for reading submissions is Sept. 5, 2018.

Once a child completes the online reading journal, I will mail him or her a special New York State Senate Certificate of Recognition to congratulate him or her for completing the program. I hope this will serve as an incentive to encourage learning throughout the long summer months.

Children and their parents and/or guardians are also encouraged to visit their local library over the summer, where library staff can recommend certain reading materials and provide literacy-enhancing programs such as storytelling, music and the creative arts. So please join me this summer to promote literacy and the benefits of reading by participating in the 2018 New York State Senate Summer Reading Program. Thank you.

