ART4SKARTS July 13 and 14

ART4SKARTS returns for third year

By Jason Gabak

Editor

When the first ART4SKARTS show was held in 2016, there was a strong response with local artists submitting multiple pieces for the hurried show and art sale that supports the mission of the Skaneateles Area Arts Council.

Heading into its on July 13 and 14, ART4SKARTS will take place at the Case Mansion in Auburn.

Chiara Kuhns, board president of SKARTS who has helped implement ART4SKARTS, said after holding the show in the Skaneateles area, it seemed important to expand the show and incorporate other communities where the participating artists hail from.

“We selected the Case Mansion because it is absolutely beautiful,” Kuhns said. “Since we invite artists from a 15 mile radius of Skaneateles to enter the show, we wanted to return the favor, celebrate our neighbors and showcase this extraordinary venue.”

The exhibit will include 134 works by 80 artists, and it will feature a wide variety of media, from paintings to sculptures to photographs.

The show will also feature pieces from high school artists.

Kuhns said as committed as SKARTS is to supporting the arts, she believes it is important to nourish the arts in younger people.

“This juried show is accessible to everyone and we have had entries from people of all ages, 14 years old and up,” Kuhns said. “This year we are proud to showcase works from 15 high school students, how exciting is that.”

Kuhns said as the show has caught on through word of mouth from artists, so too have the number of entries.

Those tasked with making selections were impressed with the caliber of work submitted this year.

“SKARTS had an incredible response from artists, more entries than ever before,” Kuhns said. “The jury had to be more selective this year. It was hard to choose.”

The opening reception is on Friday, July 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening is an opportunity to talk with the artists about their work and enjoy appetizers, local wine and beer.

The event will include live music with Auburn bassist Zane Carnes and Skaneateles violinist Jimmy Dranscak.

“It will be a fun evening, and we are so excited to have it in Auburn at the Case Mansion. The Presbyterian Church has been doing amazing renovations to this beautiful, historic venue,” Kuhns said.

One of the stipulations with the show is that the pieces are for sale.

The profits from sales are shared between the artists and SKARTS.

SKARTS uses the funds it raises to support the arts, visual, music and others locally.

Over the years the fundraising has taken on numerous forms from an arts tour, where guests were able to visit local artists in their studios and see the creative process as it happened and enjoy work made locally as well as an annual gala held at Stella Maris.

But when Stella Maris closed, it was time to change things up a little.

This is where the idea of ART4SKARTS was born.

“We knew we wanted to do something different,” Kuhns said. “We have done lots of different things and we felt like it was time to try something new. We came up with the idea to do this show as a way to really highlight the artists we have.”

Kuhns said based on the reception to the show the past two years, she anticipates a good response again this year.

With a new venue and multiple artists to highlight, Kuhns said she is eager to see the show open.

“I am confident that this venue will have an impact on our continued support of the arts in our regional community,” Kuhns said. “I believe SKARTS has succeeded in broadening our reach, and continue to do so, year after year. ART4SKARTS has evolved into a grassroots community event, and this year is going to be the largest art show and sale we’ve had thus far and the word is spreading. We cannot wait to open the doors of the completely renovated Case Mansion and have the community come together and support the arts. SKARTS mission is to give back and help artists and arts organizations. When this show succeeds, they succeed, it’s that simple.”

For more information visit skarts.org.

