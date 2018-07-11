Kerri Hornaday Memorial Park rededicated

The Radisson Community recently held a re-dedication ceremony celebrating the installation of a new playground at the Kerri Hornaday Memorial Park. In attendance that day were Bob and Kay Hornaday, who through the K.A.R.E. Foundation (Kids…Athletics…Recreation…Education), which was created in memory of their daughter, Kerri, were instrumental in making the original park and all of its amenities become a reality.

Also present at the re-dedication were members of Boy Scout Pack 234, who collectively cleaned up the park and surrounding areas as part of their annual Earth Day Celebration. The new playground was purchased through the Radisson Community Foundation, utilizing a grant opportunity and saving the association over $50,000 in its purchase.

