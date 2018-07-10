St. Camillus celebrates service

This year’s Celebration of Service, an annual event to benefit The Centers at St. Camillus and affiliate Integrity Home Care Services, was held on Thursday evening, June 14, 2018, at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse.

The signature event honored two outstanding individuals, and, for the first time, an extraordinary professional organization for their generous service to St. Camillus and others in the community.

The evening dedicated to celebrating service to others honored Michael J. Byrne, Shirley Cruickshank and the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association (S.A.D.A.), Gino Barbuto, President.

The event raised nearly $25,000 in support of St. Camillus health care programs and services that improve the daily quality of life of residents and patients, as well as their families.

About this year’s honorees:

Michael J. Byrne: One of honoree Michael Byrne’s proudest professional and community endeavors is his association with The Centers at St. Camillus. Michael’s law firm – Byrne, Costello & Pickard P.C. – was instrumental in establishing St. Camillus in 1969 and has provided the non-profit organization legal assistance for nearly 50 years. Mike also served as a trustee of the St. Camillus Foundation for 27 years, including four years as chair.

Shirley Cruickshank: Honoree Shirley Cruickshank has been an active member and officer of the Friends of St. Camillus auxiliary for more than 20 years. During her tenure, “Shirl” greatly contributed to fundraising and community efforts by creating and organizing several annual events. Under her leadership as president from 2012 to 2018, the Friends of St. Camillus raised and donated back $160,000 to support St. Camillus.

Syracuse Auto Dealers Association (S.A.D.A.): The first-ever professional organization to be honored by St. Camillus’ Celebration of Service, the Syracuse Auto Dealers Association (S.A.D.A.) has helped The Centers at St. Camillus raise nearly $79,000 in just a few short years through its visionary and popular annual Charity Previews. In 20 years, S.A.D.A. has raised more than $3.5 million dollars for dozens of worthy non-profit organizations in central New York.

For more information about St. Camillus’ inpatient residential skilled nursing and short term rehabilitation programs, as well as adult day, home care and medical transportation services, please call 315-488-2951 or visit st-camillus.org.

