Skaneateles antique show this weekend

Skaneateles Antique & Artisans Show returns for 59th year

The 59th Annual Skaneateles Antique and Artisans Show, hosted by the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 this year. The show draws visitors from near and far because of the quality and variety of dealers. Hours are from 10 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. More than 65 quality antique dealers and a variety of artisans are expected this year.

This popular community event will be held at Austin Park Pavilion, 1 East Austin St., in Skaneateles (three blocks north of Route 20) on the corner of Jordan Road and Austin Street. The show is handicap accessible with ample free parking. Admission to the Antique Show (inside the pavilion) is $7 for a one-day pass or $8.00 for a two-day pass. There is no cost to stroll through the artisan area on the lawn. Proceeds from the event support the church and its many outreach programs.

Inside the pavilion, visitors can explore a wide array of antique offerings. In addition to beautiful dressers, tables, chairs and other furniture, there will be rugs, American decorative paintings, Art Deco items, a wide variety of interesting collectibles, china and glassware, vintage clothing and hats, estate jewelry, quilts, lighting, primitives, old toys, dolls, tools, vintage posters, and much more! For a listing of all the participating exhibitors, please visit skanantiqueshow.com.

If you have ever wondered about the value of an old family heirloom or other antique possession, the Skaneateles Antique Show has a solution. Bring your piece to the show between the hours of 10am and 3pm and have Catherine Sankey, a certified appraiser, provide an appraisal for a nominal fee ($3 for one item or $5 for two items). Appointments with the appraiser can be made in the main lobby of the pavilion.

Also, if you have any chipped glassware at home, don’t throw it away. A professional glass grinder will be available on site to grind away any sharp edges—forming a nice smooth surface instead. Visit the dealer in booth D4 for more information.

Attendees with a sweet tooth can enjoy a variety of homemade pies and other sweet treats available for purchase on site. Members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church have partnered with members of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church for the second year to bake a delectable variety of homemade pies. Apple, cherry, raspberry, peach, blueberry, elderberry, strawberry and strawberry-rhubarb pies will all be available to purchase at the show just inside the entrance of the pavilion. There is no charge to access this area, and pies will be available to purchase whole or by the slice. Cookies and other delicious homemade treats will also be available.

Hungry visitors can also enjoy a varied menu of food from Doug’s Fish Fry on site. Plenty of seating will be available under the shaded cover of a large tent.

Stop by this long-running community event, and you will be inspired. With a huge selection of antiques inside and an array of artisan offerings outside, there is something for everyone at this show.

For additional information, visit skanantiqueshow.com or friend us on Facebook.

If you go

59th Annual Skaneateles Antique & Artisans Show

presented by the Skaneateles United Methodist Church

July 13 and 14, 2018

Friday hours: 10 to 5 p.m.

Saturday hours: 10 to 4 p.m. (note the different closing time on Saturday)

Austin Park Pavilion, Skaneateles

