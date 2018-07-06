From the Liverpool Public Library: Come sail away with LPL

Five Sea Scouting ships gathered at Onondaga Lake for the third annual Erie Canal Flotilla Sea Scout Regatta. (Submitted photo, 2016)

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

“Ya gotta regatta.”

That phrase was a popular buzzword on the shores of Onondaga Lake. Syracuse University hosted the Intercollegiate Rowing Association regatta from 1952 until 1992.

In the 1970s, the crowds grew to 15,000 to 20,000 partying people in the warm spring days, cheering on the crews from around the country as they battled the Orange.

Alcohol was limited in 1984, and, shall we say, the overall buzz diminished until the traditional event packed up and left.

The Onondaga Cup and Lakefest was born in 2016, and organizers have brought back the slogan Ya Gotta Regatta.

It’s no longer an intercollegiate event. On Saturday, July 14, as onondagalakefest.com describes, “masters and junior rowers compete in a USRowing Registered Regatta, along with corporate teams, individual kayakers, canoers, paddleboarders and Dragon Board racers.”

Joe Bufano, executive director of the Syracuse Chargers Rowing Club, wants members of the community to be prepared to enjoy the spectating part of the Onondaga Cup and LakeFest.

He’ll preside over a program we’re calling “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.

Bufano did an excellent job of describing his affection for rowing, a wonderful preamble to his program, so I’ll give way to his words:

“5:15 a.m., the alarm sounds and the athletes rise without hesitation. The morning is brisk but the sun’s rays of warmth are just beginning to throw themselves onto Onondaga Lake. Maybe you’ve captured a glimpse driving by: two Olympic style rowing shells, boats of nine athletes on a quest for true speed, giving it their all, as they pierce the shiny, glassy cloak of Onondaga green water.

“These moments bring a feeling that is almost indescribable. There is something about the quiet, placid solitude contrasted with the voracious attempts of the athletes, stroke after stroke, that stirs deep feelings of passion. It is truly close to perfection.

“What is this sport? What is it all about? Have you ever wanted to try rowing? Have you heard of a coxswain? A scull? A sweep? A stroke? A crab? What is this funny terminology? Did you know there is a rowing club in Onondaga County on Onondaga Lake?”

Bufano will get inside the sport at his July 10 LPL session and share that passion so you can get the most of the third annual Onondaga Cup and LakeFest.

