Cazenovia honored as one of ’20 Small Towns in America That Are Stuck in Time’

Cazenovians all know that their town is a special place that resonates with wonder and attraction to those who do not live here. Through the years, Caz has been named one of the coolest small towns in America and one of the best small towns in America; and in December 2014 an anchor on The Today Show visited and said, “I feel like I walked into a Christmas card here in Cazenovia, New York.”

Recently, Cazenovia got another compliment as a great place in the country when it was listed as one of the “20 Small Towns in America That Are Stuck in Time” in the Msn.com travel section.

“Visiting is like hopping in a time machine. Instead of visiting that hotspot everyone’s already seen on Instagram or been to before, take a trip back in time. Small town America is thriving, and these destinations prove why — they’re full of history, unique culture, and interesting people to meet,” according to the story published on June 15.

Cazenovia was listed among 19 other towns from across the United States in this latest list of exceptional small towns. Some of the other towns named in the article included Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Cody, Wyo.; Plymouth, Mass; Mackinac Island, Mich.; Mineral Point, Wis.; and Berlin, Md. (Berlin, Cazenovians may remember, beat out Cazenovia in 2014 to be named the “Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Travel).

“The best part of Cazenovia may be the Chittenango Falls State Park, which is filled with tons of trails and natural waterfalls, but the downtown is also cute and easy stroll. When you reach the end, stop by a few of the vineyards or farms, because everything tastes better local,” the article states.

To view the article and see the complete list of the 20 towns in the list, visit msn.com/en-us/travel/tripideas/20-small-towns-in-america-that-are-stuck-in-time/ss-AAyIfeS?li=BBnbklE#image=17.

