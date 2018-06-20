Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This week’s column was researched and written by Mia Bigham, Emma Tidd and Ben Wells.

10 Years Ago

… there was a safety meeting regarding the annual firework show. Some local citizens were proposing to ban fireworks because of their dangerous and loud state. One citizen suggested that, “it’s one thing to allow loud fireworks on local, state, and national holidays. I have no objection to fireworks at those times. I do object to frivolous nuisance fireworks.” This individual was showing concerns about the effect fireworks can have on a person’s health and peace. Today, individuals are supposed to seek permission from the town of Skaneateles in order to set off these noisy, yet beautifully colorful displays. Keep your neighbor’s tranquility in mind.

25 Years Ago

… an article was published in the Skaneateles Press about the success of the High School’s boys’ sports teams, particularly the football team. The 1993 football squad was crowned Section 3 Class C co-champions, after their sectional championship game against Mount Markham resulted in a tie, 12-12. Quarterback Dallas Barton led the Lakers to a 12-6 lead, however they could not put up additional points due to costly penalties and turnovers, including a Barton fumble which was returned for a touchdown. The Skaneateles defense subsequently allowed Mount Markham to come within the Lakers’ 10-yard line and nearly score, however Skaneateles’ defense was able to hold them off as the clock expired, resulting in sectional co-champions. Similarly, this past season, the Skaneateles football team was able to capture a sectional (and state) title, due to a victory versus General Brown in the Carrier Dome. As the school year comes to an end, many Skaneateles students and residents are anxious to see what next football season has in store, hopefully another title.

50 Years Ago

With warm weather and summer freedom come opportunities for joy and excitement. Entertainment comes in many forms with endless possibilities during the off season of school. One seemingly timeless activity would be bowling. 50 years ago, ads for the Marcellus Lanes bowling alley were found in the local newspaper. For decades, families and friends have gone there to have fun with one another. Even to this day, patrons can find joy at this bowling alley. A newer addition is the attached ice cream shop. There’s nothing quite like bowling and ice cream to top off a warm summer evening.

75 Years Ago

The June 18, 1943 edition of the Skaneateles Press featured an article about the opening of a new summer camp, Camp Lourdes. The camp, located at the site of the former Nicholson cottage on the east side of the lake, would open on June 27 for eight weeks, the first four of which were boys-only, and the last four were girls-only. The camp, which was a Christian religious camp, featured facilities for various sports, hiking, and a waterfront for boating and swimming. Safety was a major concern of the camp, as they provided a registered nurse, full time lifeguarding at the waterfront, and Red Cross-licensed swim instructors. This year, the camp will open for its 75th summer on July 1st, and will remain open for six, one-week overnight sessions, as well as a day camp those same weeks. Nowadays, the camp is co-ed for all weeks, however the oldest campers, who are ages 13 and 14, do not attend the same weeks for both genders. Even 75 years after the camp’s opening, hundreds of local children look forward each summer to their time spent at Lourdes Camp.

100 Years Ago

… the estate known as Carpenters Point was to be auctioned off. Carpenters Point is still a beautiful site on Skaneateles Lake. There is also Carpenter Falls, known by many hikers and nature-lovers alike. Although this gorgeous land is located in the town of Niles, both add to the beauty and glory of our residents’ prized possession, the Lake. In 1918 the property was being sold due to foreclosure, an unfortunate event for the previous owners but extremely fortunate for the buyers. Individuals interested in purchasing the land attended an auction, and the highest bidder bought ownership of this well-known and loved site.

