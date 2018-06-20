Porter, Fellows, Moore reelected to village positions

Jun 20, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
The June 19 Cazenovia Village election had a low voter turnout, with 47 total ballots cast for trustee and 52 for village justice.
Incumbent trustees David Porter and Maureen Fellows both ran unopposed and received 47 and 46 votes, respectively, according to the county board of elections. There were no write-in votes and 11 blank votes. The two will serve on the board of trustees until June 30, 2020.
Incumbent village judge Timothy Moore received 38 votes to win reelection. There also 14 blank votes. He will serve on the village bench until June 30, 2022.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
