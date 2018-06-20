 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Paint delivery for Burton Street Elementary

Jun 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News

Paint delivery for Burton Street Elementary

Buyea’s True Value owner Earl Buyea Jr., left, and clerk Al Collins, second from right, delivered 30 gallons of paint to Burton Street school on June 19. The paint donation was the result of a grant won by Buyea’s from the True Value Corporation. Principal Mary Ann McIntosh, second from left, and custodian John Marris, right, accepted the donation for the school. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

editor

Thirty gallons of Sea Wall-colored satin interior paint were delivered to Burton Street Elementary School on Tuesday, to be used to paint a number of rooms in the building this summer. The paint was a donation from Cazenovia’s local hardware store Buyea’s True Value, which won a grant from the True Value Corporation.

Buyea’s applied for and received the grant for 30 gallons of paint, which equates to $1,000. It was one of 160 grants awarded out of the 4,000 True Value Stores nationwide as part of the company’s “Painting a Brighter Future 2018” grant campaign.

“I feel excited and privileged that my corporation awarded one of the grants to our community school, Burton Street Elementary School,” Buyea’s owner Earl Buyea, Jr. said when the grant was announced.

Burton Street Elementary students started painting their school after Buyea’s True Val;ue delivered 30 gallons of paint on June 19. The paint was a donation from Buyea’s, the result of the business winning a grant from their parent company. (photo courtesy Matt Erwin, Cazenovia CSD)

The paint will be used in the new “Sensory” and “STEM” classroom spaces and for accent walls in some classrooms, said Cazenovia school district Director of Facilities Matt Erwin.

Comment on this Story

Robert H. Ledyard, Sr., 86
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling