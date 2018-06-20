Paint delivery for Burton Street Elementary

Buyea’s True Value owner Earl Buyea Jr., left, and clerk Al Collins, second from right, delivered 30 gallons of paint to Burton Street school on June 19. The paint donation was the result of a grant won by Buyea’s from the True Value Corporation. Principal Mary Ann McIntosh, second from left, and custodian John Marris, right, accepted the donation for the school. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

editor

Thirty gallons of Sea Wall-colored satin interior paint were delivered to Burton Street Elementary School on Tuesday, to be used to paint a number of rooms in the building this summer. The paint was a donation from Cazenovia’s local hardware store Buyea’s True Value, which won a grant from the True Value Corporation.

Buyea’s applied for and received the grant for 30 gallons of paint, which equates to $1,000. It was one of 160 grants awarded out of the 4,000 True Value Stores nationwide as part of the company’s “Painting a Brighter Future 2018” grant campaign.

“I feel excited and privileged that my corporation awarded one of the grants to our community school, Burton Street Elementary School,” Buyea’s owner Earl Buyea, Jr. said when the grant was announced.

The paint will be used in the new “Sensory” and “STEM” classroom spaces and for accent walls in some classrooms, said Cazenovia school district Director of Facilities Matt Erwin.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story