Summer Science Week at the MOST

Jun 14, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Honeywell Summer Science Week at the MOST
Calling all 8th grade students. There is still room available for the all-day, fun and free outdoor summer camp running Jul 9 to 13. Students spend each day out in the field conducting real scientific research as they learn about water quality and the Onondaga watershed. An exciting, engaging and education adventure. Register NOW at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology. most.org, or call at 315-425-9068.

