Arrest made in Marcellus burglary

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Deputies have charged a Syracuse man in connection with two residential burglaries that occurred yesterday in the Village of Marcellus.

Nicholas Olenych (27) of Gifford Street, Syracuse, is accused of burglarizing two homes in the Village of Marcellus yesterday evening. At approximately 5:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Marcellus to investigate a burglary after the homeowner discovered a window shattered and a small amount of money missing. While deputies were conducting the investigation, a second burglary, which was reported to be in progress, was occurring at a residence located on Bradley Street. Additional deputies responded to that residence and discovered a broken living room window. Upon checking the interior of the house, Olenych was located hiding in an upstairs closet where he was taken into custody. A subsequent investigation conducted by deputies revealed that Olenych was responsible for the burglary on South Street.

Olenych was charged with two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 3rd and 4th degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Centralized Court and is currently being held in the Justice Center on bail set at $2500 cash or bond.

While sheriff’s crime scene technicians were investigating the burglary on South Street, deputies witnessed a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, crash into the rear of the department’s unoccupied crime scene van. The driver of the Equinox, Holly Laprade (42) of Coon Hill Road, was traveling northbound on South Street while under the influence of alcohol and while texting on a mobile device. Laprade, who was not injured, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08% or higher. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Marcellus Court on July 10th.

