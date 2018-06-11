Camillus plans to celebrate its historic treasures

The Town of Camillus is filled with history and is fortunate to have many museums that capture its past.

In an effort to showcase this rich history a new program has been established called “Camillus Historical Treasures” that will provide interested people an opportunity to visit all the museums on the same day.

This event will be held on both Sunday July 1 and July 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Camillus Octagon House, the Martisco Station Railway Museum, the Sims Store Museum, the Agricultural Museum, School House Number One and the Village of Camillus will all open their doors to allow visitors a chance to see their many exhibits and take a look back in time. Many people have lived in Camillus their entire life but have not had the chance to visit one or all of the outstanding museums.

By designating two days for all museums to be open in unison, it is the hope that residents can take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy some or all of the local “Camillus Historical Treasures” on the same day.

The Camillus Octagon House is located at 5420 W. Genesee St.

The Martisco Station Railway Museum is located at 5085 Martisco Road.

The Sims Store Museum is located at 5750 DeVoe Road.

The Agricultural Museum is located at 6066 Gillie Brook Road.

School House Number One is located in Veteran’s Memorial Park at Gillie Lake and in close proximity to the Agricultural Museum.

The Village of Camillus is located at 37 Main St.

A special “thank you” goes out to the “Camillus Historical Treasures” volunteer committee members Clyde Ohl, Barbara Messere, Liz Beebe, Dick Waterman, Tom Kehoskie, Bob Feyl, Jeff Hagan, Al Kallfelz, Kathy Kitt and Eric Bacon.

