Baltimore Woods to host annual plant sale

Pollinator-friendly plants to be featured at Baltimore Woods Native Plant Sale

The first weekend in June, Baltimore Woods Nature Center, located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road in Marcellus, will kick off the summer season with a native plant sale. For the past 28 years, Baltimore Woods has held a plant and herb sale to help local gardeners start their spring planting. This year’s sale runs Friday, June 1, 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 2, 9 to 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 3, 10 to 2 p.m. This event takes place rain or shine with no admission or parking fees, and the proceeds from the sale support Baltimore Woods in its mission of environmental education and stewardship.

With a theme of Birds, Bees, and Blooms, the plant sale is focused on native plants that attract and provide habitats and food for birds, bees, butterflies and other insects. Committee member Jacqueline Orzell says, “Our goal is twofold: to raise funds for Baltimore Woods and, at the same time, to educate gardeners on the importance of having pollinator-friendly plants in their yards.” Trees, shrubs, annuals, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, and a wide variety of perennials will be available for purchase throughout the weekend. This year’s plant selections will come from three local growers: Phoenix Flower Farm, Hillside Gardens, and Maple Hill Nursery. Baltimore Woods’ own staff and core garden volunteers will be available to help with plant selection and master gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension, Onondaga County will be on site to answer questions and offer gardening advice. Onondaga Audubon Society will have information about building habitats in backyard gardens.

A special feature this year is the Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble playing from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. This performance is free and open to the public. On Saturday at 10 am, heirloom tomato expert and master gardener Pat Jokajtys of Baldwinsville along with a member of the Baltimore Woods staff will hold a container gardening workshop on the back deck of the Interpretive Center. Participants can make and take home their own live “salad bowl” garden featuring one of Pat’s heirloom tomatoes. Pre-registration for that workshop is available online at baltimorewoods.org.

Sale goers will also be able to peruse the silent auction table, enter a raffle, and purchase gently-used garden books. Picnic plates will be served up by the garden café for $7, and homemade baked goods, including pies, will be available for purchase. The plant sale will wrap up on Sunday with a “plants-only” sale day, allowing customers to focus all their attention on finding beautiful, healthy plants for their gardens. For more information, visit baltimorewoods.org.

