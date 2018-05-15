 

Onondaga Garden Club celebrates member centennial

May 15, 2018

Onondaga Garden Club celebrates member centennial

Members of Onondaga Garden Club recently celebrated the 100th birthday of member Vivian Pennock by planting a tree in her honor. (photo by Sherry Tyler)

On April 27, members of Onondaga Garden Club celebrated the 100th birthday of member Vivian Pennock by planting a tree in her honor. A pin oak tree was planted near the north end of the Town of Dewitt Butternut Creek walkway.

Attending the Tree Planting Ceremony were Joe Chiarenza (Board Member of the Town of Dewitt), Bernice Buck (the Club’s tree planting chairperson), Honoree Vivian Pennock and her son, Douglas, Sue Fitzgerald (Club member), Ann Stevens  (Dewitt Tree Commission Chairperson), and Abby Tyler (granddaughter of member Sherry Tyler).

