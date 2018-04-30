 

JE athletes sign letters of intent

JE student athletes sign letters of intent

The Jordan-Elbridge school district recognized eight student-athletes on their college announcements during a ceremony Thursday April 12th.  In attendance were students and their parents, families, and many other students were there to support their friends.

Mark Schermerhorn introduced each student and acknowledged their high school career and the plans for the future.

Lacrosse player Allison Jennings will be attending Brockport State.

Lacrosse player Katie Goodrich is going to Cortland State and plans on majoring in sociology with a concentration in criminology.

Track and field and cross country athlete Theresa Dristle will study biology at St. Bonaventure.

Volleyball player Molly Derby will attend Cayuga Community College to study nursing.

Football player Dominic Walborn is going to Utica College major undeclared at this time

Basketball player Brandon Wick will study sports management at Cazenovia College.

Track and field athlete Nathan Jennings is going to Oswego State for computer science.

Track and field athlete Ethan Kinney is undecided on what school he will be attending but it’s anticipated he will study graphic design.

 

