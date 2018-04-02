Skaneateles resident recognized by Forbes

Merrill Lynch announced today that Financial Advisor M. Keefe Gorman has been recognized on the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” inaugural list, published on Feb. 15, 2018. In all, 639 Merrill Lynch advisors are included on this year’s list, the most of any firm.

“We are incredibly proud of Keefe and his recognition on this list, and believe he consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space through strong dedication to a high standard of service for our clients. We look forward to celebrating and supporting his future success,” said Jennifer MacPhee, Managing Director, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

The Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not representative nor indicative of any one client’s experience, future performance, or investment outcome. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

