Safe pill drop, shredding April 21 at Madison County Landfill

Madison County residents can safely dispose of medication and shred personal documents for free at the semiannual Safe Pill Drop Off and Document Shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the former Reuse Store at the Landfill, Buyea Road, Town of Lincoln.

County residents can dispose of old and expired medications and pharmaceuticals as well as vitamins, veterinary medicines and over-the-counter medications. All medicine must be in its original container. Medicine should not be combined with other medications.

Residents also may bring up to three boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded and recycled. Medical documents, bank information, tax records and other paperwork containing account numbers or private details are examples of documents that can be shredded.

The event is co-sponsored by the Madison County Department of Solid Waste and Sanitation, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and BRiDGES/MCCASA.

Residents unable to make it to the April 21 event can still drop off medications at kiosks located at:

• Department of Motor Vehicles lobby, Madison County Office Building, Wampsville, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Department of Social Services lobby, North Court Street, Wampsville, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Chittenango Police Department, Genesee Street, Chittenango, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

​• New York State Police, Troop D Headquarters, Route 5, Oneida, 24 hours a day.

More than 300 pounds of medication were collected from 165 households during the two collection events last year, and more than eight pounds of controlled substances were gathered. Another 534 pounds were dropped off in designated kiosks throughout Madison County.

Call the recycling hotline at 1-800-721-2208 for more information.

