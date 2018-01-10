 

Students learn about computer coding

Jan 10, 2018 News, News, Skaneateles Press

Coding Exploration Day Offers Insight into New Technologies for Skaneateles Middle School Students

Several Skaneateles Middle School 6th grade students took part in Coding Exploration Day during a field trip offering insight into new programming technology.

Accompanied by Heather Buff, Paul Blair, Kelly Gunderson, and Scott Stagnitta of the Skaneateles Central School District, students began their day in the middle school library investigating the Apple Swift program.

Apple Swift is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm, compiled programming language developed by Apple for iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and Linux.

Following that investigation, students boarded a bus for Destiny USA to explore the Microsoft technologies available at the Microsoft Store. Once there, the group took part in a class on the TouchDevelop program.

TouchDevelop is a novel programming environment that runs on iPad, iPhone, Android, PC, Mac, and Windows Phone. TouchDevelop can be used in the classroom to teach programming concepts, and is ideal for classes on Mobile Computing.

After their day of exploration, students enjoyed a lunch at Johnny Rocket’s.

Upon returning to school, the students filled out a survey and engaged in a discussion about the strengths and weaknesses of each coding program. The knowledge gained will help guide the district as they move forward with planning for computer science education.

