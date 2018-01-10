Library focus: Join the club!

Jan 10, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
If you love a good book discussion, try one of the many offerings at BPL. For more information about any of these groups, please call (315) 635-5631.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month. Join the lively discussions about some of the best “whodunits.”
Past books read have included “By Its Cover” by Donna Leon, Dan Brown’s “Lost Symbol” and “Christmas Caramel Murder” by Joanne Fluke.
On Jan. 11, the group will discuss “The Wailing Wind” by Tony Hillerman. New members are always welcome.
These early risers enjoy many different genres and have great fun talking about what they read. The group meets at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Recent discussions have centered around “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, “South of Broad” by Pat Conroy and “Find Her” by Lisa Gardner.
This month’s book is the CNY Reads One Book selection, “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. There is always coffee and a snack to accompany discussion and new members are always welcome.
This book club features works by the authors who will speak at the 2017-2018 season’s lecture series. You don’t have to be a ticket holder to participate.
This season, we’ve discussed “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead and the writings of Nathaniel Philbrick.
On March 1 at 6 p.m., we’ll be discussing “Fates and Furies” by Lauren Groff, who will be speaking at the Civic Center on Tuesday, March 12.
Each year from January to March, CNY Reads One Book events are held around Onondaga County to give people opportunities to talk about the book. 2018’s One Book is “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin.
Join us at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, to discuss this book.
For a deeper dive, we’ll also be discussing the following short stories mentioned in Zevin’s book:
Join the discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.
Jan 10, 2018 0
Jan 10, 2018 0
Jan 10, 2018 0
Jan 10, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018
Jan 10, 2018