Marcellus library features art work by Bill Elkins this month

The Marcellus Free Library artist for January is Bill Elkins

Bill Elkins practiced architect in Syracuse for over thirty years, but retired in 2015 to devote more time to watercolors and travel/urban sketching. After a visit to Monhegan Island off the coast of Maine in 1995, he was inspired to try his hand at watercolors. He has been painting and studying the medium ever since.

After trying most of the classic watercolor subjects (old barns, landscapes, seascapes), he began to experiment with “snapshots” of urban scenes.

This lead to an extended series which continues to be developed, and now includes many variations of “people in their environment”.

Elkins has studied composition and color with Nicora Gangi.

He is a member of the Onondaga Art Guild and has served as President and Treasurer.

He is a signature member and served on the Board of the Central New York Watercolor Society and served three years as president.

His work is in numerous private collections.

His work may be viewed during regular library operating hours.

