Bishop Grimes named international baccalaureate candidate school

Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School has been named a candidate school for the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP) within the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO). This designation means that the school is pursuing authorization as an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School.

IB World Schools share a common philosophy — a commitment to high-quality, challenging, international education — that the district believes is important for its students, according to a district press release.

As a candidate school, Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School will begin to implement the standards, practices and curriculum requirements that are hallmarks of the IB programs beginning in the 2018-19 school year. Students will still be required to meet the requirements for a New York State Regents or Advanced Regents diploma in addition to meeting the requirements of the MYP and DP.

“The Board of Trustees and the administration of Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School are very pleased to have achieved candidacy status and to be able to offer the outstanding academic and extracurricular activities that come with this designation to the students and families of the school,” according to a press release.

Bishop Grimes will be the only Catholic school in the surrounding area to offer both the Middle Years Programme and Diploma Programme to its students.

The IB curriculum is globally recognized as one of the premier college preparatory programs for students. The mission of statement of all IB programs is “to develop internationally minded people who, recognizing their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.”

For further information about the IB and its programs visit ibo.org.

