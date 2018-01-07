B’ville boys basketball tops Nottingham, 59-53

From the way it finished 2017, the Baldwinsville boys basketball team had to take some encouragement, knowing how tough things would get once the calendar turned to 2018.

The Bees visited Nottingham last Wednesday night and played a terrible second quarter, yet overcame those troubles in a hurry, rallying to earn a 59-53 victory over the Bulldogs.

Things were close until Nottingham dominated the second period, shutting down B’ville and, with a 19-4 push, taking a 32-16 lead to the break.

Yet this did not discourage the Bees, who in the third quarter ignited its own attack and, with a series of shots, made up most of the deficit while outscoring the Bulldogs 22-7.

That continued into the final period, B’ville pulling out in front and staying there thanks to solid efforts from Jon Starling, who led with 15 points, and Jacob Marshall, who got 14 points.

Eric Casey and Cameron Weatherly provided timely support, each of them finishing with 11 points. Nottingham’s Jakair Sanchez had a game-high 16 points as Argjend Imeri had 11 points.

Back at the .500 mark (4-4), B’ville was set to host Fayetteville-Manlius Friday night, but it got snowed out, so it had to wait for big games this week against both of its neighbors, the Bees facing Cicero-North Syracuse Tuesday and then taking on defending Section III Class AA champion Liverpool Friday night.

