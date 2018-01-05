Police blotter: Cicero, North Syracuse PDs announce recent arrests

North Syracuse Police Department

Sept. 18

Wayne Harold Mellon, 50, of Liverpool. Charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater.

Sept. 20

Charles M. Tomlin, 43, of North Syracuse. Charged with petit larceny.

Oct. 4

Charles M. Tomlin, 43, of North Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, use of a vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, refusal to take a breath test, unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle.

Oct. 7

William E. Slattery, 53, of North Syracuse. Charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Nov. 2

Blair M. Dodge, 31, of North Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or greater, failure to yield right of way at a green light and failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address.

Nov. 11

David T. Hunter, 38, of North Syracuse. Charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Nov. 19

Samuel E. Quackenbush, 28, of North Syracuse. Charged with harassment in the second degree.

Nov. 22

Samuel E. Quackenbush, 28, of North Syracuse. Charged with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Nov. 30

Tyus B. Ogletree, 22, of Syracuse. Charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Cicero Police Department

Sept. 5

A 17-year-old male from Cicero. Charged with three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Sept. 28

Daquan Singletary, 24, of Syracuse. Arrested on a warrant and charged with petit larceny.

Brian Sardella, 30, of North Syracuse. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and no headlight.

Sept. 29

Craig Thomas, 27, of North Syracuse. Charged with petit larceny.

Oct. 1

Brittany Whelan, 26, of Clay. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over .18 percent and speed not reasonable.

Oct. 3

Mark Bell, 50, of Cicero. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, speed in zone and unlicensed operator.

Oct. 4

Allan Doctor, 34, of Brewerton. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over .18 percent, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and failure to dim headlights.

Tina Bishop, 48, of North Syracuse. Charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, leaving the scene of a property damage auto accident and failure to use designated lane.

Oct. 5

Mark Ackerman, 47, of Brewerton. Charted with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Oct. 6

David Crisalli, 26, of Cicero. Charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and petit larceny.

Elroy Merkel, 41, of Bridgeport. Charged with animal cruelty.

Brandon Eggleston, 32, of Brewerton. Charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Oct. 9

Collin Jones, 20, Cicero. Charged with petit larceny.

Ronald Sprague, 47, of Clay. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and speed in zone.

Oct. 11

Ronald Horn, 24, of Fulton. Charged with two counts of petit larceny.

Oct. 13

Christopher Zabinski, 37, of Syracuse. Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Oct. 15

Brandon Disanto, 27, of Clyde. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle and misuse of a dealer plate.

Oct. 16

Stanley Zerniak, 51, of Wolcott. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and speed in zone.

Oct. 19

Isacco Mazzarella, 39, of Liverpool. Charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Nov. 5

Jacob Notar, 22, of Cicero. Charged with harassment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

William West, 27, of Fulton. Charged with petit larceny.

Richard Cupoli, 66, of Pennellville. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Nov. 7

David Beck, 40, of Brewerton. Charged with harassment in the second degree.

Nov. 9

Joshua Connelly, 33, of Cicero. Charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, unlicensed operator and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Scott Rolfe, 35, of Bridgeport. Charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

Nov. 11

Tracey Shaffer, 33, of Brewerton. Charged with petit larceny.

Nov. 13

Jillian Sullivan of Clay. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unlicensed operator and speed in zone.

Nov. 14

Scott Janitz, 28, of Syracuse. Charged with petit larceny.

Jason Locust, 34, of Hastings. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate muffler.

Nov. 15

Reiley Brophy, 18, North Syracuse. Charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and uninspected motor vehicle.

NigelKnox-Shellman, 22, of Mattydale. Charged with trespass and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Nov. 17

Karen Antoon, 31, of North Syracuse. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Brandon Myers, 21, of Cicero. Charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, speed in zone and driver’s view obstructed.

