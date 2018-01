Bevereley Tucker, 87

Bevereley “Becky” Tucker, 87, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, with her family by her side. She worked as a registered nurse in the nursery department at Community Hospital for 25 years. Becky was a member of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her eight children, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Becky is predeceased by her parents and sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John F. Tucker, children; Mark (Elaine), Kirk, Diane (Rich) McDermott, Terri (Daniel) Leubner, Brenda (Tony) Shea, Penny, April (Gary) Tucker LaPoint and Daniel (Jennifer).

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2018, at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, SAVES or Matthew House.

