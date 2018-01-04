North Syracuse: Browning named deputy mayor

Jan 04, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Government, News
North Syracuse Mayor Gary Butterfield has appointed Diane Browning as deputy mayor. Previously, Fred Fergerson held the position, but he passed away Nov. 17, 2017.
Browning began serving on the North Syracuse Board of Trustees in 2003 and was mayor from 2010 to 2011. She stepped into the role of acting mayor after the resignation of then-Mayor John Heindorf in January 2010, was appointed mayor in February 2010 and ran to keep her seat in June 2010. Browning played an integral role in the building of the Toll Road Senior Apartments.
Browning was elected to the board once again as a trustee in June 2015. She is the town of Cicero’s senior advocate.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
