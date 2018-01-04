Library focus: Nature photography and artwork on display at BPL

Jan 04, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Throughout the month of January, photos and other works of art by biologist, botanist and environmental educator John Weeks will be featured at Baldwinsville Public Library.
His radio essays, “The Nature of Things,” have been heard for over 20 years on public radio station WRVO. He covers conservation, biology and wildlife. His radio commentaries include personal reminiscences as well as comprehensive views on distinctive environmental conditions and features that have marked and altered the landscape of the Central New York region, from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jan 04, 2018 0
Jan 04, 2018 0
Jan 04, 2018 0
Jan 04, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 04, 2018
Jan 04, 2018