Library focus: Nature photography and artwork on display at BPL

Jan 04, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Etching by John Weeks

Throughout the month of January, photos and other works of art by biologist, botanist and environmental educator John Weeks will be featured at Baldwinsville Public Library.

His radio essays, “The Nature of Things,” have been heard for over 20 years on public radio station WRVO. He covers conservation, biology and wildlife. His radio commentaries include personal reminiscences as well as comprehensive views on distinctive environmental conditions and features that have marked and altered the landscape of the Central New York region, from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes.

