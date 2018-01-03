Open Farm Day re-organizational meeting coming in February

After a successful year of over 5,500 participants and over 12,000 on-farm sign ins, Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension is now planning for the 2018 event. Open Farm Day will be July 28, 2018 — this year will also be the 10th anniversary of Open Farm Day.

Open Farm Day is an opportunity for farmers of Madison County to open their doors to the public and show them what they do. Participating farms offer a sample or tour during the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and participants get a chance to learn and support these different farms. Last year, there were 32 participating farms, including everything from bees to buffalo and equine to eggs.

The re-organizational meeting will be at 6 p.m. on February 21 at the Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, 100 Eaton St., Morrisville. This meeting is for the participating (or interested in participating) farms and will be a recap of the successes from 2017, as well as a time to discuss how to make 2018 even better. If you are a Madison County farmer interested in participating in 2018 Open Farm Day, attend this meeting to hear the changes, updates and plans for this year.

Starting on February 21, the registration forms for the participating farms in Open Farm Day will be available. Those forms are required in order to participate and be listed in the Open Farm Day Passport.

For more information, contact Jenn Farwell at JLF286@cornell.edu or 315-684-3001

