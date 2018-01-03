Andrew Leidal

Andrew (Andy) Gullixson Leidal passed away at his home in Rancho Mirage, CA, on Dec. 28, 2017.

Andy was born on April 8, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to Anne and Knute Leidal. He graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1954. He attended the University of Colorado – Boulder and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and became an expert marksman with the 1st Army Pistol Team.

He married Carolyn Riotte in Montclair, NJ, in 1960. They had two sons, and lived in upstate New York where he owned and operated Ironwood Ridge and Mystic Mountain Ski Areas. The family relocated to Breckenridge, CO, in 1976, where Andy was a general contractor and real estate agent.

Andy married his second wife, Jane (Janie) Brown in 1997. They retired to Kailua-Kona, HI, and they traveled the world extensively. Following Janie’s death in 2009, Andy relocated to Rancho Mirage, CA, to be with Diana Crawford, where they continued their world travels until he died.

Andy is survived by his two sons Erik (Kerry) Leidal of Avon, CT, and Mark (Christie) Leidal of Breckenridge, CO, and two granddaughters, Ashley and Kelton. He is also survived by his brother Knute (Betty) Leidal and sister Valborg (Robert) Gross. He is preceded in death by his brother George Leidal and wife Janie Leidal.

He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends. A private service will be held in Kailua-Kona.

