ESM Spartan Stage to perform ‘Les Misérables’ in March

Members of the ESM Spartan Stage pose for a photo. (file photo)

East Syracuse Minoa Spartan Stage has announced it will present the classic musical “Les Misérables” on March 8, 9 and 10. Performances are at 7 p.m. each night at ESM Central High School with an additional matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at esmchs.booktix.com for $10 each and attendees can select their own seats.

With its memorable score, “Les Mis” is an epic and emotional story about the survival of the human spirit. Set in 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released after years of unjust imprisonment and hopes to start a new life. The story highlights his lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by a police inspector who refuses to believe he can change.

The musical features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg. “Les Mis” is being produced and directed by Adam Shatraw. Musical directors are Michelle Currier and Virginia Labatos while Chuck Penfield is the pit orchestra conductor. The costume designer is Lorien Beaulieu, while Sarah Anson, Ben Stroh and Kevin Oliver are leading the technical elements of the show.

Visit esmchs.booktix.com to purchase and print tickets, or specify them as “pickup” to be held in your name and available the night of the performance. Wheelchair accessible seating is available. ESM Central High School is located at 6400 Fremont Rd., East Syracuse.

For additional information email spartanstage@esmschools.org or call 315-434-3377.

