J-E students using new tech

Computer-controlled cutting machine now available to JE technology students

In addition to a laser cutter, 3D printer, and milling machine, technology students at Jordan-Elbridge High School now have access to a computer-controlled cutting machine called a “CNC router.”

Technology teacher Travis Bruneau said in addition to impressive woodworking capabilities, the machine delivers engraving level precision and the power and rigidity to machine parts from wood, plastic, aluminum and other materials.

The machine will be primarily used by students in the engineering design & development and computer integrated manufacturing classes. Bruneau said the latter class is appropriate for students interested in manufacturing and automation and includes the study of computer modeling, robotics in manufacturing, the elements of automation and more.

All the technology classes reinforce critical thinking and problem solving skills, and students follow the same design process used in the working world.

“Students will be using the new CNC router along with a laser cutter, 3D printers, and our milling machine to build a rapid prototype for their end-of-the-year project,” Bruneau said.

“Students will present their final solution to the public at the art show in June.”

Junior Jake Bethel, who wants to study engineering in college, said he enjoys using the new machine and incorporating it into his projects.

“You’re not just using the machine, you’re learning the computer program too,” he said. “And that ties into computer science which I’m taking this year.”

