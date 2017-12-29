 

New county officials sworn into office

Brad Moses, of Erieville, far right, was sworn-in as the newest Madison County assistant district attorney on Dec. 29, by Madison County Judge Dennis K. McDermott, left. Moses' wife, Kate, middle, held the Bible during the ceremony. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Newly elected sheriff, clerk and assistant district attorney take the oath of office

By Jason Emerson

editor

The newest members of Madison County government were sworn-in to office on Friday, Dec. 29, during a ceremony at the county office building in Wampsville. Newly elected county sheriff Todd Hood, County Clerk Michael Keville and county Assistant District Attorney Brad Moses all were given the oath of office by county judges in the chambers of the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

Hood, of Oneida, an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, became the 56th Madison County sheriff after being sworn-in to office by county Judge Patrick O’Sullivan. Hood defeated acting Sheriff John Ball in the November election.

Todd Hood, middle, was sworn-in as the 56th Madison County Sheriff on Dec. 29 by county Judge Patrick J. O’Sullivan, left. Hood’s wife Kelley, right, held the Bible during the ceremony. (Photo by Jason Emerson)

Keville, the mayor of Chittenango and a Chittenango school teacher, also was elected in November, when he defeated Ann Jones for the position.

Michael Keville, third from right, was sworn-in to office as Madison County Clerk on Dec. 29 by county Judge Donald F. Cerio, left. Keville was accompanied by his wife and four children. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Moses, of Erieville, was appointed as the newest assistant district attorney  in the county. Moses recently moved to Erieville after living 10 years in Cazenovia. He also practiced civil, criminal and alcohol beverage control law in Cazenovia and currently practices at Mackenzie Hughes LLP in Syracuse.

