New county officials sworn into office

Dec 29, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
Brad Moses, of Erieville, far right, was sworn-in as the newest Madison County assistant district attorney on Dec. 29, by Madison County Judge Dennis K. McDermott, left. Moses' wife, Kate, middle, held the Bible during the ceremony. (photo by Jason Emerson)
By Jason Emerson
editor
The newest members of Madison County government were sworn-in to office on Friday, Dec. 29, during a ceremony at the county office building in Wampsville. Newly elected county sheriff Todd Hood, County Clerk Michael Keville and county Assistant District Attorney Brad Moses all were given the oath of office by county judges in the chambers of the Madison County Board of Supervisors.
Hood, of Oneida, an investigator with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, became the 56th Madison County sheriff after being sworn-in to office by county Judge Patrick O’Sullivan. Hood defeated acting Sheriff John Ball in the November election.
Keville, the mayor of Chittenango and a Chittenango school teacher, also was elected in November, when he defeated Ann Jones for the position.
Moses, of Erieville, was appointed as the newest assistant district attorney in the county. Moses recently moved to Erieville after living 10 years in Cazenovia. He also practiced civil, criminal and alcohol beverage control law in Cazenovia and currently practices at Mackenzie Hughes LLP in Syracuse.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
