LETTER: Stirpe needs to focus on the issues

To the editor:

Thanks, Assemblyman Stirpe, for your weekly column where you take a stand on net neutrality [“Central New Yorkers deserve fair access to the internet,” Dec. 13]. However, I would like to point out that you have failed to take a public position on an important state issue that affects your constituency.

I find it ironic that you take a position on a federal issue in which you don’t have a direct vote, but remain silent on your position with regard to Interstate-81. From Skaneateles to North Syracuse, and all throughout Syracuse and Onondaga County, our community has held robust and meaningful discussions regarding the future of Interstate-81 in Central New York. Several public officials across all political party lines have signed letters and hosted press conferences. One thing I noticed that is absent in all of this is you.

I’ll make my stance on I-81 clear. I find the tunnel option to be the best option and a great compromise for all sides of this issue. The community-gridders object to the negative impacts the raised highway caused when constructed. Putting the through traffic underground resolves those problems that were created 50 years ago. This would create space for the community in that part of the city to grow as a neighborhood and as an economic center. The 81 supporters get to keep through traffic moving through the city rather than circumventing it and clogging roads not built for such a purpose.

I recently read a letter to the editor this past week from the Executive Vice-President for JGB Enterprises Inc. Stephon Starrantino urging for the tunnel option to be further explored and considered [“Tunnel option should be explored as an option for I-81, Dec. 13]. I couldn’t agree more with the many benefits our community would see as stated in Mr. Starrantino’s letter. Infrastructure spending being highly considered by the federal and state governments makes this a plausible option and could also be another victory for bipartisanship in CNY.

Working together as a community, listening to the concerns from all sides, and striking a fair compromise is what responsible decision making is all about. I have subscribed to this reasoning in all of my personal endeavors and that is the same strategic contemplation I will continue to provide. And, most importantly, I will never remain silent on the issues that are most important to Central New York.

If you’re interested in learning more about my campaign or have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me at paroforassembly@gmail.com or you can visit my website, ParoForProgress.com.

Nick Paro

Candidate, 127th Assembly District

